Bengal Lok Saba Polls: Sandeshkhali Protester And BJP Candidate Rekha Patra Gets X Category Security | Details

As part of BJP Candidate Rekha Patra's security repertoire, commandos from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security for Patra. The decision to provide the 'X-category' security protection came following an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report indicating danger.

PTI
Sandeshkhali protester and BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra | Photo: PTI
Ahead of the polls in West Bengal's Basirhat, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provided the ‘X-category’ security protection for BJP candidate Rekha Patra, as per reports. Patra earlier led the protests against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali. She is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Basirhat constituency.

About the X category security: Who will guard Rekha Patra?

As part of her security repertoire, commandos from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security for Patra. The decision to provide the 'X-category’ security protection came following an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report indicating danger.

BJP’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra - X/@BJP4Bengal
PM Modi Speaks To BJP Candidate And Alleged Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra, Calls Her 'Shakti Swaroopa'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Seurity coverage for other BJP candidates

Alongside Patra, security coverage has been deployed for five other BJP leaders as well by the MHA including Pranat Tudu, the party's candidate from Jhargram, as well as for Nirmal Saha from Bahrampur, Ashok Kandari from Jaynagar and Ashok Purkait from Mathurapur.

Moreover, the Raiganj BJP candidate Karthik Paul was given the 'Y-category' security protection.

BJP Candidate and 'Alleged Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra - null
BJP candidate Rekha Patra Files Complaint Against TMC Leader For 'Privacy Violation'

BY Outlook Web Desk

In light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the MHA has provided security to more than two dozen BJP leaders in West Bengal. Currently, over 100 BJP leaders have received security protection from the Central government.

