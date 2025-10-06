Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will be held in two phases, with counting on November 14.
Special Intensive Revision adds 21.53 lakh voters and deletes 3.66 lakh from rolls.
ECI introduces mobile deposit counters, colour photos on EVMs, and enhanced polling security.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 6, Monday, announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, following consultations with political parties and a review of election preparedness across the state, according to The Hindu. The exact dates for polling and counting were disclosed during a press conference by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
Addressing the media, Mr. Kumar highlighted the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, describing it as a comprehensive exercise that “purified” the voters’ list after 22 years. According to The Hindu, the revision added 21.53 lakh names and deleted 3.66 lakh, leaving a total electorate of 7.42 crore, which includes 3.92 crore male and 3.5 crore female voters, 14 lakh first-time voters, and 14,000 voters over the age of 100.
The Chief Election Commissioner also acknowledged the role of over 90,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who participated in the SIR across all districts, calling their work “crucial” to ensuring accurate electoral rolls.
The ECI has introduced new measures to facilitate voting. Mobile phone deposit counters will be available at all polling stations, candidates’ photographs on EVM ballot papers will appear in colour, and webcasting will cover 100% of polling booths, compared with 50% in previous elections. New voter cards for added or updated voters will be issued within 15 days, as per the Commission’s standard operating procedures, The Hindu reported.
Security and logistical measures have been strengthened in Bihar. Mr. Kumar said that 250 polling stations will be patrolled on horseback, and polling parties will travel by boats in 197 locations. He emphasised that all officials have been instructed to work impartially and that the Commission will not tolerate any threat or violence against voters or candidates. Postal ballots will be counted before the last two rounds of general vote counting, ensuring procedural transparency, according to The Hindu.
Political parties have largely agreed on a two-phase election, as requested by both ruling and opposition parties during their meeting with the ECI on October 4. Congress leader Akhilesh Singh stated that the Mahagathbandhan is fully prepared to form the government, while other parties have welcomed the schedule and affirmed their commitment to a fair electoral process.
The 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly includes 38 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes. A total of 90,712 polling stations have been set up across the state to manage the electorate efficiently. With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into effect.
(With inputs from The Hindu)