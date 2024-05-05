Elections

After First Two Phases Of LS Polls, Modi Is Ahead: Amit Shah In Andhra Pradesh

Addressing a poll rally in Dharmavaram Assembly constituency in the state, Shah also attacked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), accusing them of encouraging corruption, sand and land mafias and crime in Andhra Pradesh.

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a poll rally in Dharmavaram Assembly constituency Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday said after the first two phases of the general elections in the country, Narendra Modi has hit a century and was moving forward towards getting over 400 seats.

The Home Minister said he was in Andhra Pradesh to lend strength to the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena alliance's fight against corruption, crime, mafia and conversion in the state.

He said they formed the alliance to bring an end to the alleged rule of goondas and criminals, rampant corruption and sand mafia in the state and to make Amravati the capital of Andhra Pradesh once again.

Shah further said the whole country has decided to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, asserting that none of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were fit to lead the country.

