Telangana Rains: Hyderabad Schools To Be Closed On Sept 2 Amid IMD Red Alert

All schools in Hyderabad district have been closed. As per the announcement made by District Collector, a school holiday has been declared for Monday (Sept 2) for all Primary and Secondary Schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) in Hyderabad district.
This announcement comes amid the red alert for heavy rains issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.
"Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all Primary and Secondary Schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children," read the statement issued by the Collector.
Red Alert For Telangana
While the IMD has issued a red alert for the southern state, it is to be noted that all rain alerts - red, orange and yellow - have been activated for all districts of the state.
As per IMD, the forecast for all zones in the Hyderabad district on Sunday is moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 50 kmph. For Monday, light to moderate rains have been predicted with gusty winds.
The red alert comes as part of the impact of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains are also expected to lash over neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
The state government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stationed disaster teams in case of emergencies. As per reports, control rooms have been set up in every district collector's office, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the state secretariat as well.