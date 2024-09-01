IMD Weather Forecast: Rain Alert On For AP & Telangana; 'Above Normal' Monsoon Predicted For September

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as part of the impact of the depression in the Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, as monsoon rains continue, the weather department has predicted "above normal" rains for the month of September.
Rain Alert On For Odisha, AP And Telangana
As per the alert issued by the IMD on September 1, a rainfall warning has been sounded for the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall over South Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next 24 hours, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.
In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall has triggered flooding and landslides in the state. As per reports, at least eight people have been killed after a landslide in Vijayawada.
The neighbouring state of Telangana is also on high alert for more rains. Train services on the Vijayawada-Warangal route have also been impacted.
IMD Predicts Rainy September
As per the weather department, rainfall in the month of September is expected to be "above normal". In North India, heavy rainfall is expected for the states of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
Following the trend of August, where India reported 16 percent over the average rainfall rate, September is also expected to be rainy.
Despite the "above normal" rain alert, certain parts of the country such as north Bihar, northeast UP, most parts of northeast India, extreme northwest India and parts of south peninsular India - the rainfall is expected to be 'below normal'.