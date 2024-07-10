CUET UG Result 2024 Date: NTA Likely To Release CUET Result, Final Answer Key This Week | What We Know

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the result for the CUET UG 2024 exam soon. As per the latest reports, NTA may declare the CUET Result for undergraduate candidates as soon as this week. Once the CUET UG Scorecard is released, candidates will be able to download their result from the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.
The objection window for the provisional answer keys closed on Tuesday and NTA is now working towards preparing the final answer key for students.
CUET UG Result 2024 This Week?
As per various media reports, NTA is expected to declare the CUET UG Result 2024 by the end of this week. Speaking to TOI, an NTA official stated that the results for the Common University Entrance Test are likely to be announced this week.
"Subject experts are currently reviewing the challenges to the provisional key, and it should be ready by Thursday or Friday. Following that, it will take between 24 to 48 hours to tabulate the results after making any necessary corrections due to changes in the answer key," the official as quoted as saying.
However, students must note that an official announcement from NTA is awaited.
Based on past trends, NTA declares the CUET Result a day or two after it publishing the final answer key for students. For the CUET UG 2024 exam, NTA has also stated that it will conduct a re-exam from July 15 to 19 for those students whose grievances are found to be valid.
CUET UG Result 2024 - How To Check CUET Result, Download Scorecard
Once the CUET UG Result is declared, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their result for the same.
Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG 2024
A new page will open, click on the link for CUET UG 2024 Result
Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for.
Download and take a printout for future references.
Based on the official notice issued for the conduct of the CUET UG exam, NTA stated that the results will be published after June 30.
However, due to the ongoing controversy regarding the NEET UG and UGC NET examination, the CUET UG Results were expected to be delayed.
NTA conducted the CUET 2024 Exam for students seeking admission in undergraduate courses on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29.
For the first time since its introduction, the CUET exam was conducted in both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and pen-and-paper modes. Around 13.48 lakh students are said to have appeared for the entrance exam this year.