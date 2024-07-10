Education

CUET UG Result 2024 Date: NTA Likely To Release CUET Result, Final Answer Key This Week | What We Know

CUET UG Result is expected to be declared soon. Before NTA declares the result for the CUET 2024 exam, the final answer key will be released for the candidates.

| Photo: File image
CUET UG Result 2024 Expected Soon on exams.nta.nic.in | Photo: File image
info_icon

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the result for the CUET UG 2024 exam soon. As per the latest reports, NTA may declare the CUET Result for undergraduate candidates as soon as this week. Once the CUET UG Scorecard is released, candidates will be able to download their result from the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.

The objection window for the provisional answer keys closed on Tuesday and NTA is now working towards preparing the final answer key for students.

CUET UG Result 2024 This Week?

As per various media reports, NTA is expected to declare the CUET UG Result 2024 by the end of this week. Speaking to TOI, an NTA official stated that the results for the Common University Entrance Test are likely to be announced this week.

"Subject experts are currently reviewing the challenges to the provisional key, and it should be ready by Thursday or Friday. Following that, it will take between 24 to 48 hours to tabulate the results after making any necessary corrections due to changes in the answer key," the official as quoted as saying.

However, students must note that an official announcement from NTA is awaited.

Based on past trends, NTA declares the CUET Result a day or two after it publishing the final answer key for students. For the CUET UG 2024 exam, NTA has also stated that it will conduct a re-exam from July 15 to 19 for those students whose grievances are found to be valid.

CUET UG Result 2024 - How To Check CUET Result, Download Scorecard

Once the CUET UG Result is declared, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their result for the same.

  • Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG 2024

  • A new page will open, click on the link for CUET UG 2024 Result

  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details asked for.

  • Download and take a printout for future references.

Based on the official notice issued for the conduct of the CUET UG exam, NTA stated that the results will be published after June 30.

However, due to the ongoing controversy regarding the NEET UG and UGC NET examination, the CUET UG Results were expected to be delayed.

NTA conducted the CUET 2024 Exam for students seeking admission in undergraduate courses on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29.

For the first time since its introduction, the CUET exam was conducted in both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and pen-and-paper modes. Around 13.48 lakh students are said to have appeared for the entrance exam this year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Championship of Legends 2024: West Indies and South Africa Champions Triumph In High-scoring Run Chases
  2. Rahul Dravid Wants Equal Bonus For His Support Staff, Refuses Extra Rs 2.5cr: Report
  3. Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq Sacked As Selectors After Pakistan's First Round T20WC Exit: Report
  4. ENG Vs WI, 1st Test: England Moving On From Anderson To Boost Ashes Hopes, Says Stokes
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar Reveals India's Secret To Bowling Success
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024: Maskless Kylian Mbappe On France's Defeat - 'I Had Aim Of Being Champion'
  2. ARG 2-0 CAN, Copa America 2024 Semifinal: Argentina Through To Their Second-Straight Final - In Pics
  3. ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal's Historic Strike Gives Spain Ticket To Final - In Pics
  4. Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason
  5. Messi Closes In On Ronaldo's All-Time Record: Watch His First Goal Of Copa America 2024
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: World No.1 Jannik Sinner Falls To Daniil Medvedev Post Treatment From Trainer
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Claims Maiden Major Semifinal Spot With Comeback Win Over Lulu Sun
  3. Taylor Fritz Vs Lorenzo Musetti, QF 4 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Sinner Vs Medvedev, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Crashes Out As World No.5 Prevails In Epic - Data Debrief
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Pedro Cachin, Challenger Braunschweig Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CUET UG Result 2024 Date: NTA Likely To Release CUET Result, Final Answer Key This Week | What We Know
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Illegal Portion Of Bar Where Mihir Shah Drank Before Accident Demolished
  3. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  4. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Rescue Workers Engaged In Ops | In Photos
  5. Telangana: 35 Students Fall Sick After Eating 'Lizard Upma' In Breakfast
Entertainment News
  1. Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again In Money Laundering Case
  2. Everything You Need To Know About Ma Dong-seok, The Korean Actor Rumoured To Play Villain In Prabhas' 'Spirit'
  3. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London
  4. 'It's A Circus': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Didn't Attend Anant-Radhika's Wedding Festivities As She Didn't Want to 'Sell' Herself
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row
US News
  1. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  2. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  3. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  4. Pennsylvania Unveils New License Plate And Welcome Signs To Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary
  5. McDonald's Introduces Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry And These New Summer Menu Items
World News
  1. Most NRIs Looking To File ITR By July 31: What Challenges Do They Face?
  2. Nikki Haley Rallies Support For Donald Trump, Hits Out At Joe Biden, Kamala Harris For 'Incompetence'
  3. Indonesia Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 23; Search Op Underway To Find Dozens Buried
  4. US Alleges Iran 'Encouraging' Gaza Protests Across College Campuses
  5. Sunita Williams To Address Earth From Space Amid Concerns Over Safe Return | How To Watch LIVE
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Spain Beat France 2-1 To Reach Euro Final; Messi Scores To Take Argentina To Copa Final
  7. Breaking News, July 10 LIVE: Voting For Bypolls On; Mumbai BMW Accident Accused Admits He Was Driving, Say Reports
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row