National

NTA To Schedule Retest For CUET-UG Candidates If Grievances Raised By Them Found Correct

NTA said that a panel of experts will verify the challenges faced by the CUET-UG candidates as claimed by them.

Image for representation
info_icon

Officials announced on Sunday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will schedule a retest for CUET-UG candidates from July 15 to 19, provided any grievances raised regarding the exam's administration are found correct.

The NTA also released the answer key for the undergraduate entrance exam even though the results are delayed.

CUET UG Result 2024 Answer Keys Released - File image
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 9 | Direct Link To Download

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The candidates can submit their challenges for the answer key by 6 pm on July 9," a senior NTA official said.

"The NTA is also addressing public grievances regarding the exam conducted for CUET-UG that were received up to June 30. If a grievance is found genuine, the NTA is committed to redoing the exam for these candidates at selected centres any day between July 15 and 19," the official added.

According to PTI, the NTA officials did not comment on the grievances received by the agency, candidates claimed there was loss of time at certain exam centres and technical issues.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be declared," the official reportedly said.

The CUET-UG results are delayed amid nationwide controversies surrounding alleged irregularities in competitive exams like NEET and NET.

The CUET-UG exam, held nationwide for the first time in a mix of online and offline modes, faced cancellation in Delhi just before it was scheduled, citing logistical issues. However, it was later conducted in the capital city.

Supreme Court To Hear NEET UG Pleas - | Photo: File Image
NEET 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Over NEET UG Exam Row, Irregularities On July 8 | What We Know

BY Danita Yadav

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode.

Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 261 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

Representational Image | - PTI
NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities

BY Outlook Web Desk

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET and the PhD entrance NET, the Centre removed NTA Director General Subodh Singh last week and notified a high-level panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

While the NEET is under the scanner over several irregularities, including an alleged paper leak, the UGC-NET was cancelled as the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Both matters are being probed by the CBI.

(With PTI inputs)

