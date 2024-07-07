CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 9 | Direct Link To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2024 Answer Keys. Students who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test can now download the provisional answer keys and challenge them on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.
The provisional answer keys have been released for the exams conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 for 13 lakh students.
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Released - How To Download
Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link for CUET UG 2024
A new page will open, log into the candidate portal and download the answer keys for your exam.
Raise objections, if any, and submit the challenge fee.
Download and take a printout of the confirmation slip for future reference.
"To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet shall be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2024," reads the official notice issued by NTA.
Candidates will have time till 5 PM on July 9 to raise their objections to the provisional answer keys. Once the objections are submitted. The NTA will review them and release the final answer keys.
"Candidates are being given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated below. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged," the notice adds further.
Once the final answer keys are released, NTA will then work towards declaring the CUET UG 2024 Result soon.