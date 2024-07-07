National

NEET 2024: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Over NEET UG Exam Row, Irregularities On July 8 | What We Know

The NEET UG 2024 exam held on May 5 was conducted by the National Testing Agency. Since the day of the exam, the NEET exam was been caught up in a series of controversies such as alleged paper leaks.

The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the pleas regarding he irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 Exam on Monday. Various pleas have been filed with the top court regarding the irregularities as well as a request to conduct a re-examination for all 24 lakh students who appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

All other pleas related to the irregularities during the medical entrance exam were tabled for July 8 by the Supreme Court.

The matter will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

NEET UG 2024 Row: Background Of The Case

Following the declaration of the NEET UG results, a major uproar regarding the results surfaced after it was announced that 67 students had topped the exam, NEET UG 2023 had a total of two topppers.

Afterwards, it was announced that NTA had awarded grace marks to students who had suffered loss of time at their exam centres on May 5.

On June 11, a plea in the Supreme Court called for the exam to be re-conducted. Upon hearing the petition, the top court stated that the sanctity of the NEET UG exam had been compromised and called on responses from the Central Government and NTA.

However, after major protests and backlash, NTA told the Supreme Court that it will be cancelling the grace marks of 1,563 students and offer them re-exam.

Despite the cancellation of the NEET Result of around 1,500 candidates, the apex court refused to continue the counselling process for NEET UG candidates. The MCC counselling process was scheduled to begin on July 6, but has been postponed until further notice.

Along with the Supreme Court case, a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak has also begun. The central agency has already made a few arrested related to the NEET UG exam paper leak.

