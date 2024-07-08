NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Shortly

Supreme Court To Hear NEET UG Pleas | Photo: File Image

NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing: The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the various pleas filed regarding the irregularities during the NEET UG Exam 2024 conducted on May 5 by the National Testing Agency. The pleas are expected to list the various irregularities, paper leak allegations and uproar over the results on Monday before a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The NEET SC hearing also comes after NTA cancelled the grace marks of 1,500 candidates and conducted a re-exam for select students.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jul 2024, 10:36:08 am IST NEET SC Hearing LIVE: NEET Case Listed Before Bench The pleas regarding the irregularities and request for re-exam of the NEET UG exam have been listed before the bench. As per Live Law, the NEET case has been listed as iteam number 31. The pleas will be heard by CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra after 10:30 AM.

8 Jul 2024, 10:29:12 am IST NEET Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: CBI Takes Over Probe For NEET Paper Leak The CBI has taken over the investigation of cases of alleged malpractices in NEET-UG 2024 Exam. The cases, which were being investigated by Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bihar Police, were handed over to the CBI last month. CBI has arrested the principal and vice principal of a school in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh and sought a 4-day remand of four of the five persons arrested by Gujarat police in relation to the paper leak. Furthermore, the CBI also arrested two people in Patna.

8 Jul 2024, 10:25:20 am IST NEET SC News LIVE: Hearing To Begin Shortly The Supreme Court hearing for the NEET UG exam is set to begin shortly. As per reports, the hearing is set to begin at 10:30 AM.

8 Jul 2024, 10:13:28 am IST NEET Supreme Court Hearing: Why Is Centre Opposing A Re-Exam? The Supreme Court is expected to hear nearly 40 petitions today regarding the irregularities and re-exam of the NEET UG 2024. Amid these please, the Centre and National Testing Agency have filed affidavits opposing the demand to cancel the exam. As per Centre, the instances of alleged malpractices are "isolated" and "do not warrant the scrapping of the entire exam jeopardising the future of lakhs of honest students".

8 Jul 2024, 10:07:01 am IST NEET SC Hearing Case: CJI To Hear Pleas At 10:30 AM The Suprmee Court of India will be hearing the pleas regarding the irregularities in the NEET UG exam today at 10:30 AM. A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the matter today.

8 Jul 2024, 09:34:41 am IST NEET Supreme Court Hearing: What Has SC Said On NEET? During the summer vacation of the Supreme Court, vacation benches of the top court heard urgent pleas regarding the NEET UG exam row. Here are some of the key developments during these hearings - NTA cancels the grace marks and results of 1,500 students. Students were given an option to appear for a re-test and get fresh results or keep the same results but with the grace marks omitted. Top court calls on Centre and NTA for answers as the "sanctity" of the NEET UG exam has been impacted. SC refuses to stay the counselling process for NEET UG candidates. However, MCC is yet to release the detailed admission schedule for students,

8 Jul 2024, 09:15:19 am IST NEET News LIVE: How Did The Controversy Erupt Initially expected on June 14, the results for NEET-UG 2024 were announced on June 4 due to early completion of the answer sheet evaluation.

A total of 67 students had scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities in the examination. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to the 67 students sharing the top rank.

The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the NEET-UG reduced to 61 from 67 as the NTA announced the revised results on July 1.

Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, triggered protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.

The Centre and the NTA on June 13 told the court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates.

They were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.

The NTA announced the revised rank list on July 1 after issuing the results of the re-test held on June 23.

8 Jul 2024, 08:54:32 am IST NEET UG Supreme Court Hearing At 10:30 AM The Supreme Court will be hearing the pleas regarding the irregularities and row over the NEET UG 2024 exam today. The matter will be heard by a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra at 10:30 AM

8 Jul 2024, 08:42:23 am IST NEET SC Hearing LIVE: When Was NEET UG Exam Held? Introduction The NEET UG 2024 Exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, 2024. The exam was held across 4750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities outside India.

8 Jul 2024, 08:21:49 am IST NEET SC Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Counselling Dates Likely After Hearing With the Supreme Court set to hear the pleas regarding the NEET UG 2024 exam, the Medical Counselling Committee has delayed the release of the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2024 candidates. The counselling dates are expected to be declared once the hearing on NEET UG exam row has concluded.

8 Jul 2024, 07:48:06 am IST NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Top Court To Hear Over 30 Petitions A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the pleas filed regarding the NEET UG 2024 exam. As per reports, the top court will review around 38 petitions related to the exam.

8 Jul 2024, 07:28:33 am IST NEET Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: How Many Students Appeared For NEET UG Exam? For this year's NEET UG exam, a total of 24 lakh students appeared across India and abroad for the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

8 Jul 2024, 06:52:46 am IST NEET UG 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Which Cases Will Be Heard Today? Various pleas have been filed with the top court regarding the irregularities as well as a request to conduct a re-examination for all 24 lakh students who appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. All other pleas related to the irregularities during the medical entrance exam were will also be heard today by the Supreme Court.

8 Jul 2024, 06:51:49 am IST NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Today: Background Of The Case The NEET UG 2024 exam held on May 5 was conducted by the National Testing Agency. Since the day of the exam, the NEET exam was been caught up in a series of controversies such as alleged paper leaks. Following the declaration of the NEET UG results, a major uproar regarding the results surfaced after it was announced that 67 students had topped the exam, NEET UG 2023 had a total of two topppers. Afterwards, it was announced that NTA had awarded grace marks to students who had suffered loss of time at their exam centres on May 5. On June 11, a plea in the Supreme Court called for the exam to be re-conducted. Upon hearing the petition, the top court stated that the sanctity of the NEET UG exam had been compromised and called on responses from the Central Government and NTA. However, after major protests and backlash, NTA told the Supreme Court that it will be cancelling the grace marks of 1,563 students and offer them re-exam.

8 Jul 2024, 06:46:26 am IST NEET UG Row LIVE: NEET PG Postponed Amid NTA Paper Leak Allegations Amid the ongoing row regarding NTA examinations – NEET UG and UGC NET – other exams such as the CSIR NET and the NEET PG 2024 exams were postponed. NEET PG 2024 was postponed 12 hours before the day of the exam. However, NBE has released the new date of the NEET PG exam and is set to be held on August 11.

8 Jul 2024, 06:42:38 am IST NEET 2024 News LIVE: NEET UG, PG Counselling Process Delayed Due To Row The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is yet to notify of the counselling schedule of NEET UG and PG courses for the year 2024. However, MCC is expected to release the schedule soon, likely after the case in the Supreme Court concludes.

8 Jul 2024, 06:41:16 am IST NEET 2024 News: Case In SC Today The matter will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

8 Jul 2024, 06:40:52 am IST NEET 2024 SC Hearing LIVE: When Was NEET Re-Exam held? NTA conducted a re-exam for the NEET UG 2024 exam after it told the Supreme Court it will be cancelling the result of 1,563 students who received grace marks. Around 800 students appeared for the re-exam held on June 23. The result for the same was declared on late June 30

8 Jul 2024, 06:40:34 am IST NEET UG 2024 LIVE: NEET Counseling Postponed Until Further Notice The counseling process for the NEET UG candidates has been postponed until further notice. As per a hearing in the Supreme Court last month, the counseling process was scheduld to begin on July 6. However, MCC is expected to release the schedule for the counseling process once the hearing in the Supreme Court is concluded.

8 Jul 2024, 06:40:19 am IST NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing: SC To Hear Pleas Today The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the various pleas filed regarding the irregularities during the NEET UG Exam 2024 conducted on May 5 by the National Testing Agency. The pleas are expected to list the various irregularities, paper leak allegations and uproar over the results