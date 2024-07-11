NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Bench Headed By CJI To Hear Pleas; Centre, NTA File Affidavits

Here's a recap of the controversy surrounding the NEET UG 2024:

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024, conducted on May 5 by the National Testing Agency, was engulfed in controversy following the announcement of its results on June 4.

As many as 67 students had scored the perfect score, which is 720, raising serious concerns among medical aspirants, parents and other concerned parties in the matter.

The NTA later announced that it had awarded grace marks to students who suffered loss of time at their examination centres. However, aspirants staged a protest asking NTA to justify how awarding grace marks was equivalent to loss of time, adding that time should have been compensated with extra time.

On June 11, when the Supreme Court heard petitions on NEET re-test, it held that the sanctity of the medical entrance test had been compromised and called on the Centre and NTA to respond to the same.