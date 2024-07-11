NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Bench Headed By CJI To Hear Pleas; Centre, NTA File Affidavits

NEET UG Row News: CBI Takes Over Paper Leak Probe
The Ministry of Education handed over the probe into the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET UG 2024 examination to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The federal agency, acting promptly, made its first two arrests soon after taking over the investigation. It first arrested two persons in Patna, then the principal and vice principal of the Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.
RECAP: What Is The NEET UG Controversy
Here's a recap of the controversy surrounding the NEET UG 2024:
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024, conducted on May 5 by the National Testing Agency, was engulfed in controversy following the announcement of its results on June 4.
As many as 67 students had scored the perfect score, which is 720, raising serious concerns among medical aspirants, parents and other concerned parties in the matter.
The NTA later announced that it had awarded grace marks to students who suffered loss of time at their examination centres. However, aspirants staged a protest asking NTA to justify how awarding grace marks was equivalent to loss of time, adding that time should have been compensated with extra time.
On June 11, when the Supreme Court heard petitions on NEET re-test, it held that the sanctity of the medical entrance test had been compromised and called on the Centre and NTA to respond to the same.
Then, amid heavy backlash over the issue, the Centre and NTA told the apex court that it will cancel the grace marks that were awarded to 1,563 students and offer them the option to appear for a re-test.
NEET UG 2024 LIVE: Amid Paper Leak Row, NEET PG Postponed
Amid the ongoing row over paper leak allegations in the NEET UG and UGC NET examinations -- both of which are conducted by the NTA -- other exams such as the NEET PG 2024 and CSIR NET were postponed.
The NEET PG exam was postponed just 12 hours before the day of the examination. However, NBE later released the new date of the NEET PG exam, which will now be conducted on August 11.
NEET Hearing In Supreme Court LIVE: What Was Re-Test For NEET Held?
NTA conducted a re-exam for the NEET UG 2024 exam after it told the Supreme Court it will be cancelling the result of 1,563 students who received grace marks. Around 800 students appeared for the re-exam held on June 23. The result for the same was declared on late June 30
NEET 2024 SC Hearing LIVE: NEET Counselling For 2024-25 From July 3rd Week
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that for 2024-25, the counselling process for the undergraduate seats will be conducted in four rounds, starting from the third week of July.
NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: No Indication Of Mass Malpractice, Says Centre To SC
The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there was neither any indication of "mass malpractice" nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted leading to abnormal scores in NEET UG 2024.
It said that as per the data analytics of the exam's results which was conducted by IIT Madras and as per the findings provided by the experts, the marks distribution follows the bell-shaped curve that is witnesses in any large-scale examination indicating no abnormality.
NEET 2024 SC Hearing LIVE: NTA Files Affidavit Ahead Of Hearing
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday filed a separate additional affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying that it has carried out an analysis of distribution of marks in NEET UG 2024 at the national, state, city and centre level.
"This analysis indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and there seems to be no extraneous factor, which would influence the distribution of marks," the NTA said in its affidavit, which also gave details about the system in place for ensuring confidential printing of question papers, its transportation and distribution.
NEET In Supreme Court LIVE: July 8 SC Hearing | Recap
In the hearing that took place on July 8, the Supreme Court said that it needs more facts before it passes an order over the re-examination of the NEET UG test for the medical aspirants. It had asked both the CBI and the NTA to submit their reports by 5 pm on Wednesday, scheduling the next hearing for today, July 11.
NEET UG Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas Today
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is set to hear a batch of pleas regarding the re-test of the NEET UG 2024 examination as well as the alleged malpractice and irregularities in the national level medical entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5.
NEET UG 2024 SC Hearing: When Was NEET Conducted?
The NEET Exam, also known as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, 2024. A total of 24 lakh students appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam.