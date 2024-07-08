NEET-UG 2024 Supreme Court Hearing: 'No Doubt Paper Leaked, Cancelling Exam Last Extreme Resort', Says SC

The Supreme Court was hearing on Monday more than 30 pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh. Photo: PTI

