Education

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Postponed Amid Paper Leak Row, No New Date Yet

The NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling was scheduled to start on July 6.

PTI
NEET UG 2024 Counselling Postponed Till Further Notice | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 is postponed till further notice. The NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling was scheduled to start on July 6. 

This comes after the Supreme Court refused to delay the NEET UG counselling which was scheduled to begin today. The apex court led by CJI DY Chandrachud will now hear various pleas related to NEET UG 2024 on 8 July.

Congress workers protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination in New Delhi on June 9, 2024 - Getty Images
Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

The counselling process typically involves multiple rounds, including stray vacancy rounds and mop-up rounds. Students who qualified in the medical entrance test will be required to register and pay fees, fill in their choices, upload documents, and report to their assigned institutes in person.

Earlier, the Centre and the National Testing Agency told the Supreme Court on Friday that scrapping the Neet exam 2024 would be “counterproductive” and "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses, and the Union Education Ministry have been at the centre of media debates and protests by students and political parties over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leak to impersonation in the test held on May 5. 

The Union Education Ministry and the NTA filed separate affidavits opposing the pleas which have sought scrapping of the exam plagued by controversy, a re-test and court-monitored probe into entire gamut of issues involved. 

