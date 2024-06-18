The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) today at 2pm.
Students eagerly anticipating to get their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary results will find it on the official BIEAP website -bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Results 2024: Where To Check?
Students can view their Class 12 II Year results (General and Vocational) for the May-June 2024 session on the official BIEAP results website -
resultsbie.ap.gov.in
bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Results 2024: How To Check?
- Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh
- Find the link titled "AP Inter Supply Results 2024" on homepage
- Click on the link to proceed to the results page
- Enter your Application ID, Date of Birth, and Roll Number in the designated fields.
- Submit the information to view your AP Inter Supplementary Results 2024 online.
- The results will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.
The AP Inter supplementary exams took place from May 24 to June 1, 2024. These exams were held by BIEAP for students in both 1st and 2nd years at 861 centers across Andhra Pradesh.
This year, a total of 5,03,459 candidates were eligible to participate. Among them, 3,65,872 were in their 1st year (Class 11) and 1,37,587 were in their 2nd year (Class 12).