MHT CET Result 2024: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Declares Results | Direct Link

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Sunday, June 16, declared the MHT CET result 2024. Students will have to fill in their credentials such as roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth to check their score cards.
MHT CET 2024 Results: How to check
Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter credentials roll number, hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the results for future use
With the results now out, the MHT CET counselling process will start for which three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds will take place.
For each CAP round, MHT CET seat intake is released for BTech and BPharma courses in different participating colleges of Maharashtra.
The MHT CET score card has subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status of the candidates. On the basis of these details, a candidate gets to know if he/she has qualified for counselling round or not.