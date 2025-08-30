How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

For now, the library movement is in the hands of a handful of enthusiasts, and it will take a while before the state begins to play a significant role or any role. Anything other than ‘education’ is not a priority at the state level. Other than Karnataka, where Gram Panchayat libraries are getting a fillip from the state, mostly as a source of information for state-run schemes, most villages in India don’t have access to books, forget bookshops or libraries. People are afraid to open bookshops and libraries, because the logistics of shelving, protecting books requires deep pockets. “May be the state and the municipality should protect and subsidize spaces for libraries and bookshops,” says Bahibala. “Books should be everywhere: every university should have a bookshop, every hospital, every hotel, every consulate, every airport and train station should have books. If we can have a Reliance in a small town, why not book shops and libraries?” he asks.