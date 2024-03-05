Library Movement In Tamil Nadu

In 2010, the Anna Centenary Library ACL was opened by the then Chief Minister Kalaignar Thiru M Karunanidhi. With an impressive 6.25 lakh books in major languages of the world and 2 lakh e-books and subscriptions to academic journals from around the world it caters to users from around the world. The ACL also accommodates the Oriental Manuscripts Library, the country’s oldest manuscript library. What is heartening to see is the mindful act of making the building and collection accessible to all sections of society including differently-abled people. When the subsequent ADMK govenment wanted to convert it to a hospital, the court intervened and directed the ADMK Government to ensure the Library is run well. With the formation of the Government in 2021, the DMK Government quickly took a decision to spread the message of the importance of libraries and education. The government allocated funds to overhaul the ACL which was left unattended for a stint. In 2023, The Kalaignar Centenary Library (KCL) was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru M K Stalin, in Madurai. This ensures broadbasing access to knowledge.