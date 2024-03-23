National

Thane Central Jail Starts E-Library For Inmates

The initiative recognises the transformative power of books on the human psyche and aims to provide inmates with access to a wide range of literature, the official added.


PTI
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Thane Central Jail starts 'E-Library'
The Thane Central jail has started an 'e-library' for inmates as part of efforts towards prisoner rehabilitation, an official said on Saturday.

The library was inaugurated on Friday by Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, South Division, Mumbai, he said.

Rani Bhosale, Superintendent of Thane Central Jail, said the e-library features 950 e-books in Marathi, Hindi and English and more will be made available based on the inmates' interests and demands.

