From Shelves To Screens: Libraries' Role In Today’s Digital World 

When was the last time you enjoyed a book with a cup of tea or felt the urge to share a book’s insights with friends, family, or peers? Gone are the days when we were thrilled at using our pocket money to buy books and couldn’t resist the scent of freshly printed pages. We fondly remember the first books we read and still quote them among friends, with some of their contents vividly etched in our minds. Sometimes, we might cling to a withered rose, treasuring the fond memories we have of an old book. Decorating our bookshelves with collections used to be a joy, but now we often prefer digital copies accessed through our devices. Many of us are less inclined to visit libraries, knowing that everything we need is available online. It’s become more convenient to relax with a digital device and satisfy our reading interests that way. Perhaps we should acknowledge that we often skim through a few chapters of a book and overlook the deeper context in which it was written.