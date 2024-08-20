Culture & Society

From Shelves To Screens: Libraries' Role In Today’s Digital World 

Do libraries still hold relevance in our technologically advanced world?

Lost in the sea of books - A man surfs through the books in National Library Bandra
Lost in the sea of books - A man surfs through the books in National Library Bandra Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

As we celebrate National Library Day and honour the significant contributions of Mr S R Ranganathan to library and information science, it's crucial to consider a fundamental question: Do libraries still hold relevance in our technologically advanced world?

When was the last time you enjoyed a book with a cup of tea or felt the urge to share a book’s insights with friends, family, or peers? Gone are the days when we were thrilled at using our pocket money to buy books and couldn’t resist the scent of freshly printed pages. We fondly remember the first books we read and still quote them among friends, with some of their contents vividly etched in our minds. Sometimes, we might cling to a withered rose, treasuring the fond memories we have of an old book. Decorating our bookshelves with collections used to be a joy, but now we often prefer digital copies accessed through our devices. Many of us are less inclined to visit libraries, knowing that everything we need is available online. It’s become more convenient to relax with a digital device and satisfy our reading interests that way. Perhaps we should acknowledge that we often skim through a few chapters of a book and overlook the deeper context in which it was written. 

The origins of the public library movement in India trace back to the late 19th century, marked by the pioneering efforts of Maharaja Sayajirao III and the Gaekwad of Baroda, who established public libraries. Additionally, William Alanson Borden’s library education programs and S. R. Ranganathan’s work in library legislation and scholarship also played crucial roles in shaping the movement As the library system enters its second century of service to the nation, its mission remains to ensure equal access for everyone. It is essential to honour the contributions of those who have championed public libraries and literacy, striving to build stronger communities and uphold the principles of equality for people of all races, ethnicities, and ages.

Recent few reports and research highlight a significant shift in library usage patterns in India, with a noticeable decline in physical visits to public libraries and a corresponding rise in digital engagement. According to the National Library of India’s 2019 annual report and various studies, such as those published in the Journal of Library and Information Science (2020) and the International Journal of Library Science (2018), there is a clear trend toward increased use of digital resources, including e-books and online databases. This decline in footfall is further documented in newspaper articles from The Hindu (2022) and The Times of India (2021), which discuss the impact of digital transformation and the COVID-19 pandemic on library services. 

Book Cover: Spellcaster - via Niyogi Books
Book Review: 'Spellcasters' By Rajat Chaudhuri

BY Dr A J Thomas

Reports from the National Mission on Libraries (2021) and the Ministry of Education (2022) also reflect these changes, underscoring the need for libraries to adapt to new digital realities. A study done by the Pew Research Centre in the year 2019 reveals that the time we spend on mobile phones has considerably increased with much dedication towards social media and online streaming platforms rather than books. According to the 2017 International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) report, "The World’s Public Libraries: Key Trends and Statistics," the average Indian public library holds just 5,700 books, significantly fewer than the 108,000 books found in libraries in developed countries. Furthermore, the 2018 UNESCO Institute of Statistics report, "Measuring Information and Communication Technologies for Development," reveals that only 12 per cent of Indian public libraries have computers, and just 8 per cent offer internet access. Additionally, a 2016 Press Trust of India (PTI) article notes that only 10 per cent of the 1.2 million librarians in India are professionally qualified. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, reports that there are 54,856 public libraries in the country, yet only a small fraction meet international standards. The digital news platform of the Times now channel revealed that the digital platform, hectic lifestyles, educational priorities, and economic constraints are bringing change in the reading habits of the people in the article titled 'Are we reading fewer books?' (2024).

There was once a strong tradition of book reading and book clubs, though these are now few or rare. Modern lifestyles, with their demanding job descriptions, have left little time for relaxation. A 2022 survey by the National Endowment for the Arts in the United States highlighted that people aged 20-44 are the busiest group and have nearly ceased to engage in leisure reading. The hectic nature of modern life has significantly altered reading habits, with many now preferring quick, truncated information through apps and online sources rather than engrossing reading experiences. In countries like Japan and South Korea, long commutes and demanding work schedules have led to a preference for audiobooks and e-reading.

The educational system also plays a crucial role in this shift. According to a 2022 report by the National Library of India, while literacy rates have improved, the focus remains on educational books rather than leisure reading. In contrast, Scandinavian countries rank high on the global literary scale, thanks to their regular library visits, emphasis on leisure reading, and promotion of reading habits from an early age. In developing countries, particularly in rural India, libraries often suffer from underfunding and staffing shortages. A 2023 study revealed that about 60 per cent of children in rural India lack access to libraries. Despite this, some nations prioritise spending on books and libraries. A 2021 report by the Sangai Express highlights that rural areas in India face significant deprivation in reading resources. Additionally, modern forms of entertainment, such as social media, online games, and OTT platforms, have emerged as major distractions from reading. Surveys indicate that people often spend more than eight hours a day on digital platforms, a stark contrast to the time required for focused, mindful reading. 

Cover: The Continents Between - null
Book Excerpt: Bani Basu's 'The Continents Between'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Urbanisation has led to the emergence of gated libraries, cafes, and coffee shops, creating a division of knowledge based on wealth. While the affluent can easily access these spaces, those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are often excluded, turning knowledge into a resource only available to the wealthy. This deepens the cycle of inequality and marginalisation, as public libraries decline and lack of internet access further isolates those without resources. However, new initiatives in India are marking a significant shift in public library development, aiming to establish accessible spaces for social discourse. Public libraries and makeshift learning centres offer a way to confront and challenge existing power dynamics, providing equal access to knowledge that has increasingly become a commodity controlled by the privileged.

In the 21st century, rural public libraries are emerging as vital civic institutions. These libraries offer open and accessible spaces that help bridge the gap in information access, address digital divides, and reduce disparities between privileged and less privileged individuals, especially children. They serve as hubs of social equality where anyone- from an elder reading the newspaper to a women's group planning a small business, a teenager enrolling in open school, or a child enchanted by the library’s serene atmosphere- can seek information and resources. While many district libraries face challenges, they remain popular among students who use them for studying or leisure. To maximise their impact, it’s crucial to revitalise the concept of visiting libraries as an enjoyable activity and support local initiatives. By doing so, libraries can fully realize their potential to foster dialogue, discussion, and inclusivity within communities.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  2. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
  3. MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions
  4. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan In Talks Over Vacant Mentor Role - Report
  5. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Messi Out Of Argentina Squad For Upcoming Chile, Colombia Fixtures
  2. Premier League: Lack Of Ruthless Edge Frustrates Tottenham Boss Postecoglou In Leicester Draw
  3. Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men Fight Back For Draw
  4. Juventus 3-0 Como: Bianconeri Cruise To Victory On Motta's Debut
  5. Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham: Veteran Vardy Denies Wasteful Spurs
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  2. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  3. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  4. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Hearing Kolkata Doctor case LIVE: 'Must Evolve National Protocol', Says CJI; CBI Report Sought On Thursday
  2. 'Fingers Will Be Broken, Crushed': TMC Minister To Those Questioning Mamata Over Kolkata Doctor Death Case
  3. National Conference Calls For Article 370 Restoration, Statehood, And Greater Autonomy
  4. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  3. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  4. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  5. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
World News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  3. Libya's Powerful Central Bank Governor Fired As Country's Deep Divisions Persist
  4. Bangladesh: Unidentified Men Vandalise Media Office; Woman Journalist Assaulted
  5. Jailed Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Formally Applies To Be Next Chancellor Of Oxford University
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. SC Hearing Kolkata Doctor case LIVE: 'Must Evolve National Protocol', Says CJI; CBI Report Sought On Thursday
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur