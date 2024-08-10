Book Excerpt: Bani Basu's 'The Continents Between'

It’s already the tenth of March, but there’s no stopping the snow pouring down from the Brooklyn sky. Thirteen of the fifteen winters we’ve spent in this country were in the South, where proximity to the Tropic of Cancer makes the climate milder—the winters, only slightly harsh. Like the winters in Delhi. What’s more? It’s over by the end of January. So, we aren’t quite accustomed to so much snow, or blizzards. I feel that snow, like the rain, is best enjoyed from behind a windowpane. It’s when you step outside that the cold really hits you. Last winter, I escaped to Australia alone on a seven-week lecture tour. It was an opportunity to sightsee around southeastern Australia while also dodging the sting of northern American winters. I’ve always been rather sensitive to cold. My wife, Kamalika, on the other hand, can’t stand the heat. In Houston, the temperatures would sometimes rise to tropical levels. On top of that, there were the hurricanes rushing in from the Gulf of Mexico—all fangs and claws bared. So, the weather seemed rather agreeable when we moved to New York from Houston, if only at first. My friend Jyoti is a long-time resident here, a busy doctor at the Bronx Hospital. He assured us that the weather would be pleasant from the middle of the Spring semester through to its end. At that time of the year, it’s lovely to drive down the wide, treelined boulevards to the north and south of the city.