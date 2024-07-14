Book Excerpt: 'Latitudes of Longing' By Shubhangi Swarup

He peeps down from his queen-sized bed to Chanda Devi’s rustic mattress on the floor, where she sleeps facing the open window instead of him. Aroused, he gazes at the curves of her silhouette in the darkness. When the two of them were united for several births by walking around the sacred fire seven times during their wedding ceremony, she followed his footsteps meekly, firm in her conviction that destiny had brought them together once again in a new avatar. Yet in this avatar, he would have to find a place in her heart once again. ‘Until then,’ she informed him on the first night, ‘I will make my bed on the ground.’