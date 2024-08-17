Book Review: 'Spellcasters' By Rajat Chaudhuri

On its front cover, Spellcasters carries this riveting quote from Amitav Ghosh: “A phantasmagoric journey through an alternative reality of collapsed time, hallucinatory visions and spectral visitations: an unexpected and unsettling roller-coaster ride.” This proved to be true to the letter, as I began to read the book. I couldn’t get past the prelims without noticing two more quotes on the page opposite the ‘Contents’. One from Virgil's Aeneid, that reads: “Do the gods light this fire in our hearts or does each man’s mad desire become his god?” Certainly food for thought in these tantalising times, right? But the next one will take your breath away: “The ALL is MIND; The Universe is Mental.” This is found in The Kybalion: A Study of the Hermetic Philosophy of Ancient Greece and Rome written by ‘The Three Initiates’, (often identified as the New Thought pioneer William Walker Atkinson) as the first of the Seven Hermetic Principles, the one that defines Mentalism.