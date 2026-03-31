After King, Welcome To The Jungle Dubai Schedule Dropped; Song Sequence To Be Shot In Mumbai

Summary of this article
Amid the West Asia conflict, Welcome to the Jungle makers cancelled the Dubai song shoot.
A new set will be erected in Mumbai to shoot the grand song sequence.
Ahmed Khan confirmed that it's a 'glamorous' song with the entire cast.
After Shah Rukh Khan's King, the makers of Welcome to the Jungle have reportedly dropped the Dubai schedule for a grand song sequence amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The shoot has been moved to Mumbai due to safety concerns. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
Welcome to the Jungle Dubai shoot cancelled
Welcome to the Jungle's Dubai shoot has been dropped. Mid-Day quoted a source saying that elaborate sets will be erected in Madh Island, Golden Tobacco Studio, and Film City in Goregaon.
"Created by production designer Sailesh Mhadik, the sets will depict nightclubs, casinos, and private jets. Ahmed and producer Firoz A Nadiadwalla essentially imagined it as a glamorous song that shows how the rich live the good life. That’s why Dubai would have been the perfect location. The unit waited for a month for things to settle down there, but when they didn’t, they shifted the location," the source added.
The director said, "We will now shoot the song in Mumbai. It’s a glamorous song with the entire cast." He will shoot the song on April 15.
About Welcome to the Jungle
The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Aftab Shivdasani, Farida Jalal, Daler Mehndi, Krishna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Zakir Hussain and others.
According to the makers, the film blends humour with “high-octane action”, making it a scale-driven spectacle.
Welcome to the Jungle will hit the screens on June 26, 2026.