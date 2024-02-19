Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Hold Hands As They Make FIRST Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer by profession, took the internet by storm on Sunday. The couple, in a heartwarming post, announced that they are expecting their first child. It was speculated that Natasha is pregnant after the couple was spotted visiting a clinic in Mumbai last year, and now, the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actor has officially shared the good news with his fans.
Adding to the excitement, the couple made their first public appearance on Monday, following the pregnancy announcement. Varun and Natasha were clicked at the airport, holding hands as they headed to the gate. While mom-to-be Natasha wore a comfortable beige pantsuit paired with a black tank top and block heels., Varun kept it casual in a blue tee and beige pants. The parents-to-be were glowing as they smiled for the cameras. Check out the video here:
Earlier, on Sunday, aking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a monochrome picture clicked in their living room, featuring him kneeling down and planting a kiss on Natasha Dalal’s baby bump. The photo also featured their pet pooch Joey seated on the sofa. Varun captioned the post, “We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love ❤️ #myfamilymystrength.”
Reacting to the good news, several celebs reacted, and it included the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Asees Kaur, Armaan Mallik and others. Karan Johar commented, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to the best feeling in the world.” Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, wrote, “Daddy & Mommy number 1 ❤.” Sonam Kapoor also commented, “Omg so cute.”