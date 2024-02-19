Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Hold Hands As They Make FIRST Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer by profession, took the internet by storm on Sunday. The couple, in a heartwarming post, announced that they are expecting their first child. It was speculated that Natasha is pregnant after the couple was spotted visiting a clinic in Mumbai last year, and now, the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actor has officially shared the good news with his fans.