Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are all set to become parents. The couple will welcome their first child soon. On Sunday, February 18, Varun took to his Instagram handle to share the good new with his fans. He also shared a black-and-white picture with Natasha and his pet. Varun was adorably kissing Natasha's baby bump in the pic and his pet dog Joey was seen seated on the sofa facing the camera.