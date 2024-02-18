Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are all set to become parents. The couple will welcome their first child soon. On Sunday, February 18, Varun took to his Instagram handle to share the good new with his fans. He also shared a black-and-white picture with Natasha and his pet. Varun was adorably kissing Natasha's baby bump in the pic and his pet dog Joey was seen seated on the sofa facing the camera.
''We are pregnant ✨Need all your blessings and love ❤️#myfamilymystrength(sic),'' Varun captioned the pic.
Congratulatory messages poured in for the to-be-parents as soon as the news was shared on social media. Karan Johar commented, ''Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to best feeling in the world🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗''. Varun's 'Citadel' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, ''Omg♥️♥️♥️♥️
Best news🤗''. ''Daddy & Mommy number 1 ❤'', wrote Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon commented with heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy and Malaika Arora among others also congratulated Varun and Natasha.
It was last month, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The 'Bawaal' actor shared a throwback picture with Natasha and wrote, “Happy 3 baby… throwback to three-and-a-half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthony's song played.”
Before the wedding, Natasha had told Hello! India, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”
Varun and Natasha tied the knot in January 24, 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. It was attended by their families and close friends.
On the work front, Varun has 'Baby John' and web series, 'Citadel' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per reports, he will also be seen in 'Dulhania 3'