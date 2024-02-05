'Jawan' director Atlee has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for an actioner, titled 'Baby John'. It was earlier tentatively titled 'VD 18'. The first look of Varun Dhawan along with the title of the film has been unveiled today and we can't keep calm. Varun looks intense and wild in the first glimpse of 'Baby John' and it leaves us intrigued. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The makers have also announced the release date. It is all set to hit the screens on May 31, 2024.
Varun Dhawan's film 'VD 18' is now titled 'Baby John'. The action-packed entertainer is co-produced by 'Jawan' director Atlee. It is all set to hit the screens on May 31, 2024.
'Baby John' is presented by Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine1 Studios and it is being directed by Kalees. Besides Atlee, the film is co-produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.
'Baby John’ is an action-packed entertainer and it promises an extravagant cinematic experience. It is said to have a gripping storyline, high-octane action sequences, great music and power-packed performances by the stellar cast.
Atlee shared the first glimpse of 'Baby John' on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer of the year 2024. #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas! (sic)."
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film's teaser has received a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
For the unversed, 'Baby John' is the Hindi remake of Atlee's 'Theri', which starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson in key roles.
Apart from Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the actioner also stars Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. The music of 'Baby John' has been composed by S Thaman. The film marks Keerthy's Hindi film debut while Wamiqa is making her silver screen debut with it.
Earlier, while talking about the film, Varun told Pinkvilla, “All I can say is it’s a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film, which I love as well. And I’m just going to give it my all."