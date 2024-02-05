'Jawan' director Atlee has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for an actioner, titled 'Baby John'. It was earlier tentatively titled 'VD 18'. The first look of Varun Dhawan along with the title of the film has been unveiled today and we can't keep calm. Varun looks intense and wild in the first glimpse of 'Baby John' and it leaves us intrigued. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The makers have also announced the release date. It is all set to hit the screens on May 31, 2024.