Ligue 1 Matchday 16 Preview: Surprise Leaders Lens Aim To Hold Off PSG

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 16 arrives with Lens improbably top of the league and PSG chasing hard. Key clashes, rising young talent, mounting injury concerns, and escalating supporter-police tensions set the stage for a decisive pre-winter weekend

French Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 16 preview Lens Paris Saint-Germain
Lens' Odsonne Edouard kicks the ball during the French League 1 match against Marseille on October 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
  • Lens hold a one-point lead over PSG after a formidable first half of the season

  • Lens host a crisis-hit Nice on Sunday; PSG travel to bottom-placed Metz on Saturday

  • Marseille, five points off the summit, meet Monaco while Lille visit struggling Auxerre

Ligue 1 Matchday 16 arrives with an unexpected storyline at the top of the French league: RC Lens, champions only once in their history back in 1998, sit one point clear of Paris Saint-Germain after a stunning first half of the campaign.

The northern club, long associated with its coal-mining heritage and fiercely loyal supporters, has turned the Stade Bollaert-Delelis into one of France’s most intimidating grounds, and the results have followed.

Driven by the flair and direct attacking threat of Florian Thauvin, Lens have exceeded all pre-season expectations. With PSG chasing and the chasing pack slipping behind, Matchday 16 could prove pivotal in shaping the title race going into the winter period.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 16: Key Fixtures

Lens vs Nice (Sunday)

Lens enter the weekend with momentum and home advantage, as they face a Nice side in complete disarray. The visitors have lost seven consecutive matches, and despite significant financial backing from INEOS, the squad has yet to find stability. Some supporters have visibly turned on the team, intensifying pressure ahead of the trip to the league leaders.

Metz vs PSG (Saturday)

PSG play first this weekend, travelling to bottom-placed Metz, who have suffered three straight defeats. With Lens playing 24 hours later, Luis Enrique’s side know a win is essential to apply early pressure. Metz, struggling at both ends of the pitch, face a formidable task in containing a PSG side desperate to reclaim top spot.

Marseille vs Monaco (Sunday)

Third-placed Marseille, now five points off the summit, can no longer afford to slip further behind. They welcome Monaco, whose own preparations hinge on the fitness of Ansu Fati, recovering from a minor hamstring issue.

Auxerre vs Lille (Sunday)

Fourth-placed Lille, level on points with Marseille, visit Auxerre, who remain deep in trouble and searching for consistency. Lille’s young talent continues to shine, and another away victory could keep them within touching distance of the top three.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 16: Key Players

A new name is emerging in Ligue 1: Ethan Mbappe, younger brother of Real Madrid star Kylian. Operating as a midfielder for Lille, the 18-year-old is beginning to showcase his talent.

His winning strike against Marseille last week brought him to three goals and one assist in just eight league matches, and he has already scored against his former club PSG this season. Coach Bruno Genesio believes he can become a regular starter if he stays fit.

At Marseille, Mason Greenwood continues to deliver. Fresh from a clinical performance in a 3-2 UEFA Champions League win over Union Saint-Gilloise, he sits atop the Ligue 1 scoring chart with 10 league goals and 13 in all competitions.

PSG may hand a start to Desire Doue, who returned from injury in midweek against Athletic Bilbao. The 20-year-old, instrumental in PSG’s last Champions League triumph, made his first appearance since tearing a thigh muscle on 30 October.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 16: Injuries

  • Lens remain without central defender Jonathan Gradit, recovering from a shin fracture.

  • Monaco await news on Ansu Fati.

  • PSG are monitoring Lucas Chevalier and Achraf Hakimi, both managing ankle issues.

  • Marseille’s Amine Gouiri continues rehab following shoulder surgery.

Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 16: Off-Pitch Tensions

Matchday 16 also unfolds against a backdrop of rising conflict between French football supporters and riot police units.

Saint-Etienne fans denounced “police violence” after their 1-0 defeat at Dunkerque last weekend, alleging indiscriminate baton charges, flash-ball shots, and tear gas inside the away section. The Green Angels supporters’ group condemned the scale of the response and said that no aggression had come from the travelling fans.

Tensions are not new. In September, Lens supporters reported heavy-handed policing outside PSG’s stadium, claiming they were confined to their bus by CRS officers, with even women denied permission to exit briefly to use the toilet.

(With AP Inputs)

