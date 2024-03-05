Udit Narayan Shares His Experience About Singing At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre Wedding

Singer Udit Narayan recently wrapped up his performance at the now-concluded grand pre wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which was held from March 1 to March 3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
Talking about his performance, Udit Narayan said, “Country ke sabse bade, richest person Mukesh Ambani ji ke bete ki pre wedding hai. I performed on Sunday, it was a 20 minute performance. Pritam Chakraborty ji (music composer) ne coordinate kiya hum musicians ke saath. There were many others apart from me, mujhe bhi pehli baar mauka mila hai.”
The 68-year-old further mentioned that he had prepared a set of five of his most iconic songs for the occasion. “Pehla Nasha, Main Yahaan Hoon, Udd Jaa Kaale Kawaan, Chand Chhupa Baadal Mein and Jaadu Teri Nazar. Do-teen linein thi bas,” he added. On his songs, Shah Rukh also shook a leg on ‘Main Yahaan’ along with wife Gauri Khan.
The singer had arrived on Saturday, but he couldn’t enjoy much of the festivities until the night. “I had a charter flight early in the morning on Saturday, so I couldn’t sleep the night prior. I got to rest a bit after reaching Jamnagar, and did a small rehearsal,” he shared.
The three-day long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw the who’s who of the entertainment and the business world landing in Jamnagar, from Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna to Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.
The signer signed off, “Itne bade log the, toh mahaul toh achha hoga hi. Mujhe bhi opportunity mili hai. Anant Ambani ji bauhaut pyaar karte hain humse, maine suna hai.”