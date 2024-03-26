Triptii Dimri has been basking in the glory of her successful film ‘Animal’. On Monday, the actress celebrated the festival of Holi in full fervour with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. The two were clicked together in Mumbai, and the actress was seen covered in gulal at the Holi party at a posh hotel in Juhu. Other Bollywood celebrities clicked at the same event were Sobhita Dhulipala, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Jaideep Ahlawat, k-pop sensation Aoora, Urvashi Rautela, Palak Tiwari and Alaya F, among others.
The actress was seen with her friends, covered in the colours of red and pink. While neither she or Sam have opened up about their relationship, the two of them are often spotted together, leading to speculations around their personal life. In the photos from their Holi bash, she is seen having fun playing Holi with a water gun, and in some pictures, she is almost unrecognisable.
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, Sam Merchant is a model-turned-businessman. He won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002, and later, became a hotelier. He owns several beach clubs and hotels in Goa, and is hugely popular on social media.
Coming to Triptii, she made her acting debut with ‘Poster Boys’ in 2017, but rose to fame in 2018 when she starred in ‘Laila Majnu’ along with Avinash Tiwary. She then impressed everyone with her OTT projects — Anvita Dutt’s ‘Bulbbul’ (2020) and ‘Qala’ (2022). She is last known for her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and the film’s success turned her into a “national crush”.
Advertisement
Triptii will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. She also has Anand Tiwari’s ‘Bad Newzz’ with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ with Rajkummar Rao, in the pipeline.