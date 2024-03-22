Art & Entertainment

Triptii Dimri Spotted Shopping With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant-Watch Video

The rumours of Triptii Dimri dating Sam Merchant sparked when pics of both from a wedding which they attended together went viral on social media last year.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
Triptii Dimri spotted with rumoured boyfriend Photo: Instagram@manavmanglani
Actress Triptii Dimri earned popularity with her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal'. She is also called the National Crush. Apart from being in the news for her professional life, Triptii's personal life also remains in the spotlight. She is rumoured to be dating Sam Merchant. Triptii is yet to confirm it but their gestures say it all. On Thursday, she was spotted with Sam in the city as both went for shopping. The rumoured couple was papped as they were exiting a shopping mall.

Triptii was in an olive green tee and black pants while Sam was also in casuals. The actress was holding coffee with one hand and both were having some conversation. Triptii seemed to feel awkward as they were suddenly spotted. But she gave a smile to the paps and posed with Sam.

Have a look at the viral video here.

The rumours of Triptii dating Sam sparked when pics of both from a wedding which they attended together went viral on social media last year. On Triptii's birthday this year, Sam shared a picture of both in black and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Tripti.” Last month, the 'Qala' actress also wished Sam on his birthday with a loved-up post. She also shared a pic of herself with the businessman and wrote, “Happy Birthday @sam__merchant wish we could be as thin again without having to skip Ram shaam pani puri…”

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant Photo: Instagram
For the unversed, Triptii was earlier in a relationship with actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma. But reportedly, they called it quits. The reason of their breakup is still not known yet.

Work-wise, Triptii has an interesting line-up of films. She has been taken on board for Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The movie also stars Vidya Balan, the OG Manjulika. Dimri will also share the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in 'Bad Newz'. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it is all set to hit the screens in July this year.

