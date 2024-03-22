Triptii Dimri Spotted Shopping With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant-Watch Video

Actress Triptii Dimri earned popularity with her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal'. She is also called the National Crush. Apart from being in the news for her professional life, Triptii's personal life also remains in the spotlight. She is rumoured to be dating Sam Merchant. Triptii is yet to confirm it but their gestures say it all. On Thursday, she was spotted with Sam in the city as both went for shopping. The rumoured couple was papped as they were exiting a shopping mall.