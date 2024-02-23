Actress Triptii Dimri, who has become the 'National Crush's of India, has turned a year older today. She is having a working birthday. Her fans and well wishers have showered her with birthday wishes and love. Triptii's rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant has also wished her with an adorable post alongside a picture of both.
In the pic shared by Sam on his Instagram handle, both were seen sitting close to each other, wearing colour-coordinated outfits. Sharing the pic, Sam wrote, ''happy birthday dearest tripti''.
Have a look at Sam's birthday wish for Triptii.
Triptii and Sam's dating rumours sparked after the actress attended a wedding function with Sam last year. Several pictures from the wedding went viral on social media. In one pic, the rumoured couple twinned in white. Another picture was a selfie of the actress with Sam Merchant. After the pic went viral, rumours started brewing that Triptii found love in Sam.
For the unaware, the 'Laila Majnu' actress was earlier in a relationship with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma but they never spoke about it publicly. They used to share pictures of themselves on Instagram. Their breakup rumours sparked when both started unfollowing each other on Instagram and deleted each other's pictures.
As per a report in IANS, Triptii, while talking about her 30th birthday said, "I couldn't ask for a more fulfilling birthday than spending it amidst the enchanting beauty of Rishikesh, doing what I love most. Every moment on set is a gift, and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to celebrate my special day immersed in my passion for acting."
On the professional front, Triptii got rave reviews for her performance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal'. She has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Kartik Aaryan. Kartik recently welcomed Triptii on board. Dimri will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy, produced by Karan Johar. It is titled, 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'.