Under-19 Tri-Series: Afghanistan Crush India B By 71 Runs In Bengaluru

Afghanistan bundle India B out for 97 runs in response to 169-run target
Opening batter Yuvraj Gohil's 60-run knock goes in vain
India B languishing at bottom of table with two consecutive defeats
Afghanistan produced an all-round show to crush India B by a huge margin of 71 runs in the U-19 Tri-Series also involving India A, at the COE Ground in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
After being bowled out for 168 in 45.2 overs in which Naman Pushpak claimed 4/45 in his 10 overs, Afghanistan U-19 came back strongly to record their first win of the competition and take the top spot.
India B, who had lost to the 'A' side earlier, are languishing at the bottom of the table with two consecutive defeats.
Ishan Sood (8-0-24-2) was impressive for India B with the ball but a fine 58 (76 balls, 7x4s) from Afghanistan No. 3 Faisal Shinozada and Azizullah Maikhil's 42 took the Afghans to 168.
In reply, India B fell apart despite opening batter Yuvraj Gohil holding one end strongly with a fine knock of 60 (80 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s).
But all other India B batters were dismissed for single-digit scores as they were bundled out for a mere 97 in 29.3 overs, with Abdul Aziz claiming 6/38 in his 10 overs. Salam Khan and Wahidullah Zadran claimed two wickets apiece.