Thamma Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Fails To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In First Weekend

Thamma box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer was lucky to get the Diwali slot for its theatrical release, and had a strong start, but after Day 1, the collections dropped drastically and continued till Day 4. However, on Day 5, which was the first Saturday for the film, there was a slight rise in its earnings, but on Sunday (Day 6), Thamma's box office collection saw a dip again. It failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend and was unable to surpass Stree 2's (2024) 6-day haul, which was Rs 254.55 crore. However, it is still ahead of Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024).