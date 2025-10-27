Thamma Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Fails To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In First Weekend

Thamma maintained a steady pace at the box office on Day 6
It failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend
Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the screens on October 21
Thamma box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer was lucky to get the Diwali slot for its theatrical release, and had a strong start, but after Day 1, the collections dropped drastically and continued till Day 4. However, on Day 5, which was the first Saturday for the film, there was a slight rise in its earnings, but on Sunday (Day 6), Thamma's box office collection saw a dip again. It failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend and was unable to surpass Stree 2's (2024) 6-day haul, which was Rs 254.55 crore. However, it is still ahead of Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024).
Thamma box office collection Day 6
After opening with Rs 24 crore, the film collections dropped to 18.6 crore on Day 2, Rs 13 crore on Day 3, Rs 10 crore on Day 4, Rs 13.1 crore on Day 5, and Rs 12.6 crore on Day 6. The total box office collection of Thamma stands at Rs 91.3 crore in six days, according to Sacnilk.
It had an overall 22.85% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy rate of 10.44%, and it increased during the afternoon shows with a 25.55% occupancy rate, followed by 33.59% during the evening shows, and the footfall saw a decline during the night shows as it recorded a 21.83% occupancy rate.
Thamma worldwide collection
The latest film from the Maddock Horror Comey Universe (MHCU) has earned Rs 124.50 crore worldwide. Thamma has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which had grossed Rs 68.99 crore.
About Thamma
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma is the fifth instalment in MHCU after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. The film is described as a "bloody love story."
The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. It also has special cameo appearances from other actors in the MHCU, including Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee.