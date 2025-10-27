Thamma Box Office Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Fails To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In First Weekend

Thamma box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer witnessed a slight growth in its first weekend but failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thamma box office collection Day 6
Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma box office collection Day 6 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thamma maintained a steady pace at the box office on Day 6

  • It failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend

  • Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the screens on October 21

Thamma box office collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer was lucky to get the Diwali slot for its theatrical release, and had a strong start, but after Day 1, the collections dropped drastically and continued till Day 4. However, on Day 5, which was the first Saturday for the film, there was a slight rise in its earnings, but on Sunday (Day 6), Thamma's box office collection saw a dip again. It failed to enter the Rs 100 crore club in its first weekend and was unable to surpass Stree 2's (2024) 6-day haul, which was Rs 254.55 crore. However, it is still ahead of Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024).

Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma (2025) - YouTube
Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Thamma box office collection Day 6

After opening with Rs 24 crore, the film collections dropped to 18.6 crore on Day 2, Rs 13 crore on Day 3, Rs 10 crore on Day 4, Rs 13.1 crore on Day 5, and Rs 12.6 crore on Day 6. The total box office collection of Thamma stands at Rs 91.3 crore in six days, according to Sacnilk.

It had an overall 22.85% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy rate of 10.44%, and it increased during the afternoon shows with a 25.55% occupancy rate, followed by 33.59% during the evening shows, and the footfall saw a decline during the night shows as it recorded a 21.83% occupancy rate.

Related Content
Related Content

Thamma worldwide collection

The latest film from the Maddock Horror Comey Universe (MHCU) has earned Rs 124.50 crore worldwide. Thamma has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which had grossed Rs 68.99 crore.

Netizens are all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma - X
Thamma X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Hailed By Netizens; People Love The 'Blockbuster' Cameo

BY Garima Das

About Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma is the fifth instalment in MHCU after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. The film is described as a "bloody love story."

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. It also has special cameo appearances from other actors in the MHCU, including Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: Prithvi Shaw Cracks Double Ton; J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat

  2. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

  3. India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  2. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  3. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

Latest Stories

  1. Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

  2. Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More

  6. Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

  7. Lalu, Nitish And The Battle For OBC Votes: Why Bihar’s Identity Politics Remains Decisive and Divisive

  8. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks