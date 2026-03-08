Subedaar Review: Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Anil Kapoor’s Powerful Performance

Summary of this article
The Subedaar review conversation has gained momentum online after Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on Anil Kapoor’s latest performance. The Bollywood superstar took to social media on March 7 to praise Kapoor’s portrayal in the action drama, joining fans and critics who have been appreciating the veteran actor’s return to the screen.
Kapoor plays the lead role in Subedaar, a film that centres on the life of a retired army officer navigating personal and social conflicts. As audience reactions poured in, Khan also added his voice to the discussion, highlighting the strength of the performances across the film.
Shah Rukh Khan praises Anil Kapoor and the ensemble cast
In his post, Kapoor’s performance was described by Khan as consistently committed, with the actor noted for bringing intensity to every role he takes on.
It was written that an expectation is always held that Anil Kapoor will “give it his all” in every project he chooses.
The performance itself was further described as “a restrained yet effective performance”, with Kapoor’s dedication to the craft being called inspiring. The action sequences in the film were also appreciated.
Khan did not limit his praise to Kapoor alone. The film’s supporting cast also received appreciation in the message shared online.
The performances of Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik and Radhika Madan were acknowledged, with each character said to have been crafted uniquely. Director Suresh Triveni and the film’s team were also congratulated for their work.
The story behind Subedaar
According to reports published by India Today, the project was initially planned as a theatrical release. The makers had reportedly envisioned the film as a large-scale cinematic experience designed for the big screen.
However, several changes were made during the development process, which altered the original direction of the project. As the film evolved creatively, the makers eventually decided to shift towards a digital release strategy instead.
The story of Subedaar follows Arjun Maurya, a retired officer attempting to rebuild his life after years of service. While trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, he finds himself confronting unresolved issues from the past.
His efforts to settle into civilian life are complicated by local corruption and broader societal challenges, forcing him back into conflict when he had hoped for peace.
Subedaar, starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role, is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.