Ram Charan Makes First Appearance After Sustaining Injury On Peddi Sets, Greets Fans Sporting Bandage Above Eye

Ram Charan met his concerned fans after his eyelid surgery. Recently, the actor sustained an injury on Peddi sets.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Ram Charan
Ram Charan's first appearance after injury on Peddi sets Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ram Charan made his first appearance after his eye injury.

  • He was seen with a bandage above his left eye.

  • The actor greeted his fans and clicked a video selfie with them.

Telugu star Ram Charan made his first public appearance after sustaining an eye injury on Peddi sets. The incident reportedly occurred during a high-octane action sequence for the film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The RRR star underwent a small surgery on his eyelid. The actor greeted his fans on Thursday, ahead of his birthday. In a viral video, he was seen with a bandage above his left eye.

Ram Charan's first appearance after injury

Ram Charan returned to Peddi sets, where he greeted his concerned fans. In the video, he was seen in his Ayyappa mala (black attire and Rudraksha beads for Lord Ayyappa), and tied his hair up in a bun. He maintained a calm and cool posture, unbothered by the injury. As soon as he stepped out of his car, lifting his lungi, fans cheered and he clicked a selfie video with them. They gathered to wish their favourite star a happy birthday. His security made sure that the fans didn't get much closer to him.

Ram Charan turned 41 on Friday (March 27).

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ram Charan Peddi glimpse - YouTube
Peddi Unveils Ram Charan's Intense Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse On Actor's Birthday

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, the production team released a statement on Ram Charan's health that read: "He experienced a minor injury to his left eye while on set, and a slight procedure was carried out. He is set to resume shooting tomorrow without any interruptions to the filming schedule."

To mark Ram Charan's birthday, Peddi makers today unveiled the actor's new wrestler look as Peddi Pehelwan.

The film will see him in a never-before-seen avatar, venturing into a new space with a powerful character.

Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the sports drama will debut in cinemas on April 30, 2026.

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