Ram Charan Makes First Appearance After Sustaining Injury On Peddi Sets, Greets Fans Sporting Bandage Above Eye

Ram Charan's first appearance after injury

Ram Charan returned to Peddi sets, where he greeted his concerned fans. In the video, he was seen in his Ayyappa mala (black attire and Rudraksha beads for Lord Ayyappa), and tied his hair up in a bun. He maintained a calm and cool posture, unbothered by the injury. As soon as he stepped out of his car, lifting his lungi, fans cheered and he clicked a selfie video with them. They gathered to wish their favourite star a happy birthday. His security made sure that the fans didn't get much closer to him.