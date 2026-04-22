Patriot Encounters Censor Board Scrutiny Ahead Of Release? Here's What Producer Anto Joseph Has To Say

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal have reunited with Patriot, one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2026. It also stars prominent actors, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara, among others, in key roles. Ahead of its release on May 1, Patriot has reportedly faced a major roadblock as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to make certain changes to the upcoming film.