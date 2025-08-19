Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is the biggest Pan-India film of the year. It is all set to hit the screens this October. Ahead of its grand theatrical release, makers have been teasing the audience with the posters of the film. On Tuesday, they finally unveiled the much-awaited first look of Gulshan Devaiah.
Devaiah, who is known for his layered and impactful performances, has stepped into the role of Kulashekara in Rishab Shetty’s ambitious project. He exudes royalty, sitting on a golden throne, and can be seen wearing a heavily embellished royal headpiece and gold necklaces that add to his regal aura. He sports long hair and wears a half-moon bindi to complete his look.
Devaiah's poster has doubled the excitement among fans of the franchise, and the anticipation is building around how his character will shape the narrative of the magnum opus.
Sharing Gulshan's Kantara Chapter 1 poster on the Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "Introducing @gulshandevaiah78 as ‘KULASHEKARA’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1(sic)".
Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Shetty, who also reprises his role from Kantara. The prequel, which is mounted on a huge scale, promises to expand the universe of the original film with a fresh narrative. The first film of the franchise was a blend of folklore, spirituality, and human emotion, and the prequel will dive deeper into it, adding layers and emotional depth.
Recently, Hombale Films dropped the first look of actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is officially confirmed as the female lead. She is playing Kanakavathi in the epic drama.
Arvind S. Kashyap has done the cinematography, and music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 will release worldwide on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.