Exam Tamil Series Release Date Announced, Prime Video Drops First Poster

Summary of this article
Exam Tamil series release date set for May 2026 on Prime Video.
Seven-episode drama explores ambition, injustice, and the competitive exam pressure system.
Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan lead the cast with Abbas in a key role.
Exam Tamil series release date has finally been confirmed, bringing clarity around one of Prime Video’s upcoming regional originals. The series, led by Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan, is positioned as a tense drama rooted in the pressures of a competitive exam system. With its focus on ambition and ethical dilemmas, the show aims to tap into a familiar yet rarely explored space.
Exam Tamil series plot and cast details
Created and directed by A Sarkunam, the seven-episode series centres around a high-stakes examination environment, where personal ambition collides with systemic challenges. The narrative follows a young woman navigating a space where success comes with emotional and moral costs.
Alongside the two leads, Abbas plays a key role, adding another layer to the story. The series will be available in Tamil, with dubbed versions in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider audience.
Prime Video’s Exam explores ambition and moral conflict
According to the creators, the intention behind the series was to examine how individuals respond when pushed to their limits. It was shared by creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri that themes of ambition, injustice and moral crossroads had been explored through the central character’s journey.
It was also conveyed that the story focuses not on glorifying rebellion, but on understanding the cost of standing up against a flawed system. The collaboration with Prime Video was described as a step towards reaching global audiences with rooted stories.
The series is set to premiere on May 15, marking its official debut on the platform as part of the expanding Tamil original slate.