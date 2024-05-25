Art & Entertainment

Sharvari Wagh: Wish Munjya’s World Meets Those Of ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’ In Due Course

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who will be seen in the lead role in the upcoming horror comedy 'Munjya', is happy to have the movie in her filmography and wishes that it meets the world of popular films such as 'Stree' and 'Bhediya' in due course.

Actress Sharvari Wagh
Actress Sharvari Wagh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Talking about the film, Sharvari said: “I have been fortunate to have been guided and chosen to be a part of this huge franchise by Dinesh Vijan, who I reckon is one of the best minds in our industry. For him to believe in me, is a huge validation of my craft.” The actress is extremely proud of 'Munjya' and is grateful to have the film in her filmography.

“The horror-verse has huge stars of our industry, and I’m honoured to be a part of this universe. I wish Munjya’s world meets the worlds of ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’ in due course of time. I’m secretly praying for that to happen soon,” she added.

Sharvari added: “Without giving out too much, I would like to say that I’m a big surprise factor in the film, which will be revealed by the makers in due course of time. I’m hoping I shock and awe people and win their hearts with this film.” Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film revolves around 'Munjya', a rooted myth from Indian belief and cultural system. It also stars Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

'Munjya' is set to release in theatres on June 7.

