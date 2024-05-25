Talking about the film, Sharvari said: “I have been fortunate to have been guided and chosen to be a part of this huge franchise by Dinesh Vijan, who I reckon is one of the best minds in our industry. For him to believe in me, is a huge validation of my craft.” The actress is extremely proud of 'Munjya' and is grateful to have the film in her filmography.
“The horror-verse has huge stars of our industry, and I’m honoured to be a part of this universe. I wish Munjya’s world meets the worlds of ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’ in due course of time. I’m secretly praying for that to happen soon,” she added.
Sharvari added: “Without giving out too much, I would like to say that I’m a big surprise factor in the film, which will be revealed by the makers in due course of time. I’m hoping I shock and awe people and win their hearts with this film.” Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film revolves around 'Munjya', a rooted myth from Indian belief and cultural system. It also stars Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.
'Munjya' is set to release in theatres on June 7.