Selena Gomez Is 'Just Not Happy' With Overturning Roe v Wade Decision By US Supreme Court

Selena, who attended the red carpet premiere of her upcoming second season of the mystery comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building', took a moment during the event to speak out against the Supreme Court's recent decision. Selena told 'Variety', "It's about voting. It's about getting men - men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue."
"It's also the amount of women that are hurting. I'm just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that", she added.
'Variety' further states that Gomez also pointed others to a recent post she shared on Twitter, in which she shared a link to Planned Parenthood's website, explaining it as a valuable resource on what people can do next to help defend abortion access on a state level.
Earlier, Gomez had written on her Twitter, "Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story."
[With Inputs From IANS]