Watch: Selena Gomez Stumbles While Walking The SAG Awards Red Carpet

A video from the red carpet of the SAG Awards showed actress-singer Selena Gomez stumbling and falling to one knee. It appeared to be a fairly hard fall, with one shoe falling out from her foot. Fortunately, someone was nearby to help Gomez up, and she quickly removed her other shoe to run off the red carpet.

Gomez didn't wear heels on stage at the show because she didn't want to risk falling again, as she did so while presenting an award alongside actor Martin Short during the awards ceremony. The evening's second award was presented by Gomez and Short.

Selena Gomez falls on the Red Carpet of The SAG Awards 2022 Twitter

Gomez, on the other hand, handled the situation expertly and appeared completely confident and on-point when she took the stage. She and Short shared some laughs before presenting an award to actress Ariana DeBose.

Listen it’s not about the fall but how ya get up after! Yes @selenagomez with that barefoot flex ☀️ #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wvbjnwoCCl — MAX (@ThisIsMax) February 28, 2022

At the SAG Awards, Gomez and her co-stars were nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, but they lost to the cast of ‘Ted Lasso’.

The cast is currently filming a second season of the hit ‘Hulu’ series, which debuted in August 2021. Gomez will return for the second season alongside Short and Steve Martin, and her friend Cara Delevingne will also have a role on the show.