Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Selena Gomez Stumbles While Walking The SAG Awards Red Carpet

American actress-singer Selena Gomez and her co-stars were nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, she also presented award alongside actor Martin Short. And she accidentally stumbled on the red carpet.

Watch: Selena Gomez Stumbles While Walking The SAG Awards Red Carpet
Selena Gomez's Look From SAG Awards 2022 Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 8:01 pm

A video from the red carpet of the SAG Awards showed actress-singer Selena Gomez stumbling and falling to one knee. It appeared to be a fairly hard fall, with one shoe falling out from her foot. Fortunately, someone was nearby to help Gomez up, and she quickly removed her other shoe to run off the red carpet.

Gomez didn't wear heels on stage at the show because she didn't want to risk falling again, as she did so while presenting an award alongside actor Martin Short during the awards ceremony. The evening's second award was presented by Gomez and Short.

Selena Gomez falls on the Red Carpet of The SAG Awards 2022
Selena Gomez falls on the Red Carpet of The SAG Awards 2022 Twitter

Related stories

Here's Why Selena Gomez's Picture With Simi Khadra Has Gone Viral

Social Media Is Unhealthy, Says 26-Year-Old Singer Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Underwent A kidney Transplant, Guess Who Donated Her The Kidney?

Gomez, on the other hand, handled the situation expertly and appeared completely confident and on-point when she took the stage. She and Short shared some laughs before presenting an award to actress Ariana DeBose.

At the SAG Awards, Gomez and her co-stars were nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series, but they lost to the cast of ‘Ted Lasso’.

The cast is currently filming a second season of the hit ‘Hulu’ series, which debuted in August 2021. Gomez will return for the second season alongside Short and Steve Martin, and her friend Cara Delevingne will also have a role on the show.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Selena Gomez SAG Awards Hollywood Wardrobe Wardrobe Malfunction Red Carpet Award Event Martin Short Hulu Series Steve Martin Selena Gomez India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes