Ron Howard Reveals He Does Not Watch His Own Hit Movies

Filmmaker Ron Howard, who has put in many decades in Hollywood and has churned out classics including ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Backdraft’, has said that he refuses to watch his hit movies.

24 March 2024
The ‘Happy Days’ actor-turned-director has given several of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters including ‘Splash’, ‘Cocoon’, ‘Backdraft’ and ‘Apollo 13’ to name a few.

The actor told People: “Frankly, I don’t go back and watch my movies, so it’s been a long time since I’ve seen ‘Splash’.”

The director said about 1984 comedy 'Splash', which starred Daryl Hannah as a mermaid discovered by Tom Hanks: “Making the movie was so much fun. We just laughed every day. It was such a buoyant, romantic, funny combination of story values and situations.”

Howard’s career started in acting, with him first playing Opie on ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ before his breakout role of Richie Cunningham in ‘Happy Days’ sitcom throughout the 1970s

He also made 'A Beautiful Mind' and the critically-acclaimed film 'Backdraft', starring Robert DeNiro, Kurt Russell and William Baldwin.However, Howard has not been in front of the camera for years.

He said he could be persuaded to get back in front of the camera, reports femalefirst.co.uk

