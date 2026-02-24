Footballer Saves Injured Seagull's Life After Bird Gets Hit By The Ball During Turkish Amateur League Match - Watch

A Turkish footballer saves an injured seagull's life on a football field by applying CPR after it gets struck down by a shot while flying too low near the ground

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Footballer provides CPR to injured seagull after it gets struck by football during Turkish Ameatur League match Photo: Ozsoy tv/YouTube
Summary
  • A seagull was hit by a football during a Turkish seventh-tier match

  • It was flying low and got in the way of a high kick

  • A footballer gave it CPR and saved its life

A heart-winning act was spotted at the football pitch when Turkish amateur side Istanbul Yurdum were playing a promotion-deciding clash against Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar on February 22, Sunday. A footballer saved the life of an injured seagull which got hit during the ongoing football match.

The match was of the seventh tier of Turkish football. The seagull was cruising at an altitude that proved too low for its safety and got injured when hit by the football.

The incident took place when Istanbul Yurdum's keeper Muhammet Uyanik's free-kick from the defensive half struck a flying seagull mid air. It immediately dropped on the ground and the players rushed to check on it. Uyanik was upset over it as well as he was the one to strike it down and neared it to help. The referee also stopped the game and called for medical personnel to treat the seagull.

Amid this, Istanbul Yurdum captain Gani Catan showed his quick presence of mind as he started to give CPR to the injured bird. He re-positioned the injured bird and started giving chest compressions. Reports suggested that after about two minutes, movement was spotted in the bird's eyes and legs.

Commentator Onur Ozsoy claimed, that not only movement, but the bird also started to walk slowly after receiving the aid from Catan. Reports suggested that Catan didn't have any prior training to first-aid and his act was instinctive.

The seagull was reported to be back on its feet, but suffered wing damage and will not be flying soon.

After play resumed, the game ended with Istanbul losing 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 1st Amateur League.

