Trabzonspor Vs Fenerbahce LIVE Score, Turkish Super Lig 2025-26: Black Sea Storm Look To Dent Yellow Canaries' Title Run

Fenerbahce will look to showcase their attacking flow in an important Turkish Super Lig match | Photo: Serkan Hacioglu/Dia Images via AP

Good Evening Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the Turkish Super Lig 2025-26 matchday 22 fixture between the title chasing Fenerbahce and 3rd placed Trabzonspor at the Papara Park Stadium. Both teams enter in formidable form, sitting at the top 3 of the table. Fenerbahce are currently 2nd with 49 points and remains the league's only unbeaten side. They come into this fixture on the back of three consecutive league victories, including a dominant 3-1 wins over Genclerbirligi and Erzurumspor FK. Meanwhile, Trabzonspor sits in 3rd place with 45 point. They are currently fueled by a resurgence that has seen them win five of their last six matches across all competitions. Having recently thrashed Samsunspor 3-0, the Black Sea Storm will look to make full use of their home advantage at Papara Park to close the gap on the Istanbul giants and dent their title chances.

LIVE UPDATES