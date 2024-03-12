After being together for several years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have decided to take the plunge and get married. Reportedly, their wedding is expected to be a Punjabi affair as the two tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding is slated on March 15 at a hotel in Manesar, and the functions would start from March 13.
“The wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and it will be followed by a festivities and wedding in Manesar,” Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple as saying. The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair, full of “music, dance, food and masti”.
Coming to the guest list, their wedding would be attended by their close friends from the industry. The entire ‘Fukrey’ gang including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal would be part of the celebrations.
The source further added, “Kriti and Pulkit have chosen an intimate wedding ceremony, sharing their special day with close friends and family. Some of the guests which will be coming for the wedding include names such as Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh.”
As for the theme of the wedding, the couple has picked a pastel theme - something subtle and classy - for the wedding, as it reportedly reflects their personality.
“The couple are really happy to start a new chapter of their life, and are cherishing every bit of it, which includes the planning stage as well. They both are from Delhi, and that’s why they wanted to get married in the capital only,” added the source. Meanwhile, security from Delhi has been hired for the wedding.
Work wise, Pulkit has featured with Kriti in films such as ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, ‘Taish’ and ‘Pagalpanti’.