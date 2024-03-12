Art & Entertainment

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Mumbai House Lights Up Ahead Of Their Wedding-Watch Video

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's pre-wedding festivities will reportedly kickstart on March 13 and will continue till March 16.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to get married in Delhi this month. The preparations for their wedding have begun, including the couple's Mumbai house getting decorated with lights. Pics of their house lit up have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Kriti has already left for their big day. It is reported that they are tying the knot on March 15.

Earlier, a source informed News18 Showsha that Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's pre-wedding festivities will kickstart on March 13 and will continue till March 16. On March 15, they will get married. The source said, ''The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pulkit’s family still resides in the national capital''.

The same report also stated that the 'Fukrey' cast is also likely to attend Pulkit and Kriti's wedding. The source said that Pulkit and Kriti won't have a lavish wedding and they want to keee it intimate with only their family and close friends in attendane. “Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” added the source.

Earlier, a cute wedding invite of the couple went viral on social media. The caption on the card read: “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."

Kriti and Pulkit have been in a relationship since 2019. They got engaged in January this year in a hush hush ceremony. On this year's Valentine’s Day, Pulkit and Kriti hinted at their March wedding when they shared loved-up posts on Instagram. Kriti wrote, ''Let’s ‘March’ together'' and Pulkit replied, ''I do''.

On Tuedsay, the actress was papped at the airport and she reportedly left for the destination of her wedding. She was in a blue dress and was blushing.

