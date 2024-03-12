Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's Luxurious Wedding Venue

After being in a relationship for several years, lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to start a new chapter of their lives. They are getting married this month. Reportedly, Kriti and Pulkit will exchange wedding vows on March 15 at ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram. Earlier, there were reports that they will get married in Delhi.
News agency ANI, reported that Kriti and Pulkit will get hitched at the grand ITC Grand Bharat, located in Delhi NCR. Their pre-wedding festivities are likely to kickstart on March 13. Meanwhile, Pulkit and Kriti's Mumbai residence has been lit up ahead of their wedding. Also, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport today as he apparently left for her destination wedding.
All you need to know about Kriti and Pulkit's wedding venue.
The grand heritage hotel is of 12 lakh square metres, and it's in the Aravalli Range, not very far away from New Delhi. It has four presidential villas, and 100 suites. Some of them have a semi-private pool, and a walk-in closet.
The design of the presidential villas is inspired from the Maurya, Chola, Mughal and Maratha dynasties. They come with a pool and a jacuzzi. There are sauna and steam cubicles in the master bathroom. Also, you will get a personal butler and chef, in the villas.
The sprawling property also features multiple fine-dining restaurants and there are also indoor and outdoor venues for events and functions.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have reportedly chosen Delhi as their wedding destination because both the actors were born there. Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, and Pulkit’s family still resides in the national capital.
The couple has been in a relationship since 2019. For the unversed, Pulkit was earlier married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira in 2014. 2014. They parted ways in 2015.