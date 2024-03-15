Priyanka Chopra Makes A Stunning Appearance At A Mumbai Event; Fans Call Her 'Flawless Beauty'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra reached Mumbai on Thursday with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, the actress made her first appearance in the city and she stepped out looking stunning as ever. She wore a white two-piece set – a top with matching pants. Several pictures and pictures of her Mumbai appearance were shared by paparazzi and fan pages.
For those caught unaware, Priyanka Chopra, who is Bulgari's global brand ambassador, is currently in Mumbai to promote the jewellery label. For the same, Priyanka was clicked at the brand's store in the Jio World Plaza. She wrapped up the white look with a Bulgari bling – a diamond choker.
Clearly, fans were left in awe of her and a fan wrote, "Stunning and flawless beauty." Another one wrote, “Have been waiting to see her in my city.”
Priyanka Chopra reached India on Thursday and she brought her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas along. The mother-daughter duo were clicked at the Mumbai airport, and the actress’ long-time manager Anjula Acharya also joined them.
Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka shared a picture of herself and Malti on Instagram and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai, my darling). Here we go!” She also tagged her manager Anjula Acharia, daughter Malti's private account, and Bulgari's account.
In May 2023, Zendaya, Anne and Priyanka unveiled Bulgari's jewellery collection in Venice, Italy. All the stars were brand ambassadors for the luxury jeweller, and posed together on the red carpet.