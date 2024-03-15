Our desi girl is back in India. Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Earlier, she shared a selfie with Malti on her Instagram stories. The pic showed the mother-daughter duo sharing a hug with a pacifier in Malti's mouth. Priyanka captioned the pic, “Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go."
It feels good to see Mimi back in India. She was seen holding her daughter in he arms and as the paps clicked them, Priyanka asked Maltie to wave at them. Priyanka's manager was also with them. PeeCee was in a all-black outfit with a beach hat while Malti wore a checkered green top and pants. The pics and videos of Priyanka and Malti from Mumbai airport have gone viral on social media.
It is said that Priyanka will attend a Bulgari event in Mumbai. For the unvered, she is the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand along with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and BLACKPINK's Lisa.
This is Malti's second visit to India after Nick Jonas and Priyanka brought her to Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in April, 2023.
In an interview with Extra TV, Priyanka, while talking about her daughter's first visit to Mumbai said, "It was Malti's first time in India. It was Malti's first time in Mumbai. She loves it. She loved everything about it, from the sights to the sounds, to the food... from going to her nani's house, which is my mom's house. She loved everything about it."
Priyanka's last visit to India was in 2023 for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. Her husband Nick Jonas was in the country recently for a Jonas Brothers concert in Mumbai during the Lolapallooza fest.
Priyanka and Nick, who got married in 2018, welcomed their daughter Malti in 2022 via surrogacy.