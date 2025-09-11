OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (September 8-14): Saiyaara, Only Murders In The Building 5, Jugnumu And More

OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Here's the list of web shows and films that you can watch this week.

OTT and theatrical releases of the week
OTT and theatrical releases of the week (September 8-14) Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • From horror, action thriller to documentary, this week has something for everyone

  • Saiyaara, Coolie and Only Murders in the Building Season 5, among others, are major OTT releases of this week

  • Manoj Bajpayee's Jugnuma, Teja Sajja's superhero film Mirai and The Long Walk are some of the theatrical releases

This week, there is a plethora of releases on OTT platforms and theatres. We have brought you a list of the shows and films that will entertain every cinema enthusiast. From Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty's Do You Wanna Partner, to Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building Season 5, several shows and movies are set to premiere this week. Check the list below for major OTT and theatre releases of the week.

Top OTT releases of the week (September 8-14)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 - September 9 (JioHotstar)

The official synopsis of the upcoming show reads: "After Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond, where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them, one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

It stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in key roles.

Su From So - September 9 (JioHotstar)

The Kannada horror comedy revolves around Ashoka, a youngster from a small village, who is possessed by a female ghost named Sulochana. It is beyond a supernatural tale with a powerful message, which makes it a unique watch.

aka Charlie Sheen - September 10 (Netflix)

This two-part documentary shows actor Charlie Sheen opening up about his life from rise to fame, his fall, road to recovery and his journey toward redemption. The show has Sheen's conversations with his ex-wives, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Chuck Lorre and also with his former drug dealer.

Coolie - September 11 (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film is headlined by Rajinikanth, who plays Deva, a former union leader on a mission to unravel the truth behind his friend’s suspicious death that draws him toward the underworld ruled by smugglers Simon (Nagarjuna) and Dayal (Soubin Shahir). The action drama also stars Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Rachita Ram, among others.

Saiyaara - September 12 (Netflix)

Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Aneet Padda portrays Vaani Batra, a songwriter who has early-onset Alzheimer’s. Both fall in love and navigate the ups and downs of their relationship amidst the backdrop of Krish's musical journey. The film has received an overwhelming response for the performances and the soulful music and songs.

Do You Wanna Partner - September 12 (Amazon Prime Video)

The quirky comedy series revolves around two best friends who form a partnership to start a beer company and the struggles they face in their entrepreneurial journey.

Besides the above releases, here's the list of other titles that you can binge-watch

Task - September 8 (JioHotstar)

The Girlfriend - September 10 (Amazon Prime Video)

Kontrabida Academy - September 11 (Netflix)

Beauty in Black Season 2 - September 11 (Netflix)

Maledictions - September 12 (Netflix)

Rambo in Love - September 12 (JioHotstar)

Theatrical releases this week

Jugnuma (The Fable) - September 12

Billed as "magical realism drama", Jugnuma is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Raam Reddy. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga Kapoor. Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome are part of the cast. Varun Grover has penned the dialogues of the film.

It was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The Long Walk - September 12

The adaptation of Stephen King's legendary novel The Long Walk will hit the Indian theatres on September 12. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film revolves around a deadly contest where 100 boys must walk, and only one survives.

Mirai – September 12

Telugu movie Mirai – Super Yodha stars Teja Sajja and Ritika Nayak. The fantasy action adventure is directed by Karthik Gattamneni.

Other theatrical releases include Love In Vietnam, Ek Chatur Naar, Blackmail, Kumaara Sambavam and Yolo, among others.

